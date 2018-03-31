3/31/2018
Matt Damon Apparently Turned Down Villain Role In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2'
Matt Damon in a superhero movie? It's gotta happen someday, right? And no, he won't ever play Robin to Ben Affleck's Batman like some have long thought/hoped/. If you believe the latest rumor from the guys at the Meet the Movie Press podcast, and I don't often do, Damon was approached for a role in Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, but not as a hero.
The rumor goes that Damon was in talks for an unspecified villain role in the film, picking up the reins from Michael Keaton who brought some gravitas to The Vulture last time around. Unfortunately, Damon said "nah" and that was apparently the end of that.
Maybe Damon thought his brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok was more than enough? Damon has some of the best unexpected cameos ever. Remember Eurotrip? God that was a great appearance in an underrated movie. Or maybe Damon has decided comic book movies are too much trouble. If that's the case I'm sure his buddy Ben has had some input on his thinking.