Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger' Trailer: Superhero Teen Angst Heads To The Small Screen

The Avengers may be about to save the world in their corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but over inland, the stakes are mostly over teenage angst. And that's just fine for Freeform, the network which will be launching the Marvel series this summer, based on the popular comic book duo and not the 1984 Dabney Coleman spy movie for kids. The series was given a prominent debut spot at this year's SXSW and was greeted with solid reviews, and a new trailer, I must admit, has it looking like a potential hit.Starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph,centers on two teens from opposite sides of the tracks as they deal with their newfound super powers and the difficulties caused by their romantic relationship, high school, and a prophecy that has doomed one of them. The pilot episode was directed by the great Gina Prince-Bythewood and you can tell just from this footage how improved this looks over something like. Here's the synopsis:hits Freeform on June 7th.