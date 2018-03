Mark Hamill Is Worried About Too Many 'Star Wars' Movies Too Soon

Damn! Lucasfilm might put out a hit on Mark Hamill at this point. Skywalker just can't shut up about his dislike for Rian Johnson's, talking about it so much that it's not even newsworthy to cover anymore. But now he's hitting at Disney's pocketbook by telling people there are too many Star Wars movies. Hey man, watch out for the guy in the Mickey Mouse suit! Hamill tells Cinemablend ...For the record, I completely agree with Hamill on this. My biggest fear is that Star Wars movies will no longer be special events, but just another blockbuster filling up multiplex space. That said, Marvel's been putting out multiple movies for years and we still can't wait for them.But Mark doesn't think there should be boundaries on the types of stories being told, and that expanding beyond the core trilogy is a good way to keep the franchise diverse...Now, would somebody hire this guy to do something so he can talk about anything other than what's wrong with? Thanks.