3/29/2018
Mark Hamill Is Worried About Too Many 'Star Wars' Movies Too Soon
Damn! Lucasfilm might put out a hit on Mark Hamill at this point. Skywalker just can't shut up about his dislike for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, talking about it so much that it's not even newsworthy to cover anymore. But now he's hitting at Disney's pocketbook by telling people there are too many Star Wars movies. Hey man, watch out for the guy in the Mickey Mouse suit! Hamill tells Cinemablend...
“I will say they should pace themselves, because you don’t want to over-saturate it. I said to Disney, ‘Really? Five months after we come out comes [‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’]? Can’t you at least wait until Christmas?’ But they’ve got things booked – they’re doing Marvel and their own movies, so that’s beyond my purview."
For the record, I completely agree with Hamill on this. My biggest fear is that Star Wars movies will no longer be special events, but just another blockbuster filling up multiplex space. That said, Marvel's been putting out multiple movies for years and we still can't wait for them.
But Mark doesn't think there should be boundaries on the types of stories being told, and that expanding beyond the core trilogy is a good way to keep the franchise diverse...
"Well, there shouldn’t be a limit to the storytelling, as it’s a canvas that’s so infinite. With the standalone films, they can all have their own identity. Rogue One can be gritty and like a war film… I’m assuming, I don’t know, but I would assume that Solo will be more comedic-ly oriented because he’s a rogue, a scoundrel, and a gambler, and a womanizer and all those things. So I think the advantage of the standalone films is that they don’t have to follow the formula of a trilogy, so they can establish their premise, get it on, get it done and get out leaving the audience wanting more. So there are infinite possibilities."
Now, would somebody hire this guy to do something so he can talk about anything other than what's wrong with Star Wars? Thanks.