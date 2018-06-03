'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser: The Bulletproof Defender Returns This June

Are you ready to be invited in for more coffee? Marvel'swas a much-need attitude change for their Netflix shows. The style, the music, the look..the first season for Marvel's bulletproof urban hero was arguably the most popular they've had. So if it ain't broke don't fix it, and don't keep the audience waiting around too long.Netflix has announcedseason two for June 22nd. Mike Colter is back as the tough as nails Defender, who has a warning for anybody who dares threaten his beloved Harlem...As for who would dare step up to challenge Cage, we still have no idea. But we do have a synopsis that tells us he's become quite famous around town. How's that any different from the first season? Lucy Liu will direct the season opener,while Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shaki, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson co-star.Check out the teaser below.