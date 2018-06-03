'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser: The Bulletproof Defender Returns This June

Are you ready to be invited in for more coffee? Marvel's Luke Cage was a much-need attitude change for their Netflix shows. The style, the music, the look..the first season for Marvel's bulletproof urban hero was arguably the most popular they've had. So if it ain't broke don't fix it, and don't keep the audience waiting around too long.
Netflix has announced Luke Cage season two for June 22nd. Mike Colter is back as the tough as nails Defender, who has a warning for anybody who dares threaten his beloved Harlem...
"You can’t burn me, you can’t blast me, and you definitely can’t break me. Wanna test me? Step up. I’m right here.”
As for who would dare step up to challenge Cage, we still have no idea. But we do have a synopsis that tells us he's become quite famous around town. How's that any different from the first season? Lucy Liu will direct the season opener,while Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shaki, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson co-star.
After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.
Check out the teaser below.