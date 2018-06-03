'Legion' Season 2 Trailer: More Mutant Weirdness And Dance Numbers From Marvel

I never made it through the first season of FX's, but by most accounts it was a beautifully weird entry from the folks at Marvel. And based on the new trailer for season 2, things are going to be just as nuts as ever, especially for crazed psychic hero David Haller, played by Dan Stevens.After being teased for all of season one, the nefarious telepathic foe Amahl Farouk aka The Shadow King finally emerges, played by's Navid Negahban. David has re-emerged from somewhere far off, a place with lots of trees and huge dance numbers! Upon returning he's learned that his friends have joined up with Division III, once thought to be the enemy, to battle the Shadow King, who has begun infecting the minds of everyone.Interestingly, showrunner Noah Hawley appears to be introducing time travel into the mix. David's greatest love, Syd (Rachel Keller), is in danger but as Farouk says at one point, she "lives in the future you hope to destroy, and when you do she will cease to exist."It also remains open the fate of his former friend and figment of the imagination, Lenny (Aubrey Plaza), although she does briefly appear in those dance scenes and a couple of other places.returns to FX on April 3rd. Time to play catch up.