'Legion' Season 2 First Look Has Everybody Going A Little Crazy

Prepare to return to the trippiest corner of the X-Men universe. Noah Hawley'sis coming back to FX for season two in just a few days, and the network has revealed a new look at the mind-bending series starring Dan Stevens as David Haller, the schizophrenic son of Charles Xavier.David is not only mentally ill, he's also one of the most powerful mutants in the world. The second season finds him returning from his capture, thinking that only a day has passed but it has really been a full year for everyone he knows. That includes his girlfriend Syd (Rachel Barrett), and the Summerland folks who are now working for Division III. It's up to David to figure out what's reality and what's not in hopes of defeating Amahl Farouk aka Shadow King who has found a way to infect people.Hawley explains the central idea of the second season...“The first year was very much about mental illness and that idea of what’s normal and what’s not normal… I wanted to continue to explore those ideas about mental illness: what is a delusion, how does a delusion take hold, how does it thrive. What does it take for a group of people to go mad?”season 2 hits FX on April 3rd.