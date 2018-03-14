3/14/2018
Key & Peele Confirmed With 'Coraline' Director For Netflix Animated Film 'Wendell And Wild'
Now THIS is exciting. We're still waiting to see what Jordan Peele's followup to Get Out will look like, but fans of his comedic partnership with Keegan-Michael Key may be asking a different question: "When are you guys going to follow-up on Keanu?" Okay, maybe it's just me. Anyway, we have the answer, and what is awesome about it is their next project will team them up with animation genius Henry Selick.
Selick is the director behind Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and James and the Giant Peach, so his resume is beyond reproach. He will join with Key & Peele for animated film Wendell and Wild, which has been picked up by Netflix. It's based on an idea by Selick who will co-write the script with Peele and Clay McLeod Chapman. Sold! Here's how the plot was described back in 2015 when we first learned about it.
"‘Wendell and Wild’ is a comedy about two scheming demon brothers who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul."
No word on a start date but I assume it will need to fit into Peele's busy schedule. He's currently working on the HBO series Lovecraft Country with J.J. Abrams.