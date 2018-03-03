3/03/2018
Keanu Reeves Eyes Rick Famuyiwa's Vigilante Superhero Movie, 'Past Midnight'
Rick Famuyiwa hasn't missed a beat since dropping out of directing The Flash: Flashpoint; instead he's been busier than ever. The first season of Showtime's The Chi drew a ton of praise, and recently he agreed to direct an adaptation of Charles Burns' acclaimed graphic novel, Black Hole. Now he's joining up with Netflix for a hot new project from Marvel stalwarts Joe & Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), and possibly Keanu Reeves.
Famuyiwa will direct action flick Past Midnight, which has a buzzed-about script from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank). The Russos are on board to produce and they're eyeing Reeves to star in the film which is described as a vigilante superhero movie. Vigilante? Sounds perfect for Mr. John Wick himself, doesn't it?
No word on when this will start, but I'll be honest in that Netflix being involved lessens my excitement quite a bit. Otherwise this sounds like a film worth keeping a close eye on. [Deadline]