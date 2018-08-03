3/08/2018
Jon Favreau To Write Disney's 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series
Jon Favreau has been one of the most reliable players in the Marvel bullpen. He helped launch the MCU by directing and co-starring in Iron Man 1 & 2, and scored a cool $1B with his live-action take on The Jungle Book. For years it's been rumored/expected that he would become part of the Star Wars universe in some way, too. And now it's finally happening as Favreau will take on what has been the white whale project for Star Wars fans.
Disney has announced Favreau will write and exec-produce a live-action Star Wars series for their upcoming streaming service in 2019. We have no idea about the plot, characters, setting...anything, really, but we do know that a handful of Star Wars projects are in development.
“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”
This Disney subscription service is going to be a monster, and this is only just the beginning.