Jon Favreau To Write Disney's 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series

Jon Favreau has been one of the most reliable players in the Marvel bullpen. He helped launch the MCU by directing and co-starring in, and scored a cool $1B with his live-action take on. For years it's been rumored/expected that he would become part of the Star Wars universe in some way, too. And now it's finally happening as Favreau will take on what has been the white whale project forfans.Disney has announced Favreau will write and exec-produce a live-action Star Wars series for their upcoming streaming service in 2019. We have no idea about the plot, characters, setting...anything, really, but we do know that a handful of Star Wars projects are in development said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.This Disney subscription service is going to be a monster, and this is only just the beginning.