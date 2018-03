John's Take: "Ready Player One" Directed by Steven Spielberg

The apex of pop-culture cinema or a depressing look at a, not so far-fetched, possible future? Well, I guess it really depends on who you are. I’ll get this out of the way first, I was a BIG fan of Ernest Cline’s novel from which the movie is pulled, it really is a great read. Needless to say I was psyched for the movie to come out even that I knew, no matter how good it was, people were going to hate on it for being to different from the book. First off, yes, it’s massively different from the book but they maintained the spirit of the source material perfectly. Second, even if they were magically able to clear the rights for all of the major plot points references, there’s no way they could adapt a 15-hour (that’s how long the audio book is) novel to a two-hour movie. It just doesn’t work. So, if you’ve read the book or not, go into this ready to enjoy it for the marvel it is.