3/26/2018
Joe Wright To Direct Mystery Thriller 'The Woman In The Window'
After the disastrous response to Pan, Joe Wright got back on the right track with Darkest Hour, his Winston Churchill drama that scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination and Best Actor win for Gary Oldman. Wright will hope to stay on the right track with his next film, The Woman in the Window, an adaptation of the best-selling book by A.J. Finn and not the Edward G. Robinson film noir from 1944.
If Wright is going to stay on top he's got just about the best help possible, with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright/actor Tracy Letts (August, Osage County) writing the script. The Rear Window-esque plot centers on New York City recluse Dr. Anna Fox, who drinks her days and nights away watching classic movies and paying too much attention to her neighbors. When a seemingly idyllic couple moves into the house across from her, she spies them closely until she witnesses something shocking that changes her life.
So a bit of a change of pace for Wright, and I'll be curious to see who gets to play the paranoid protagonist. Am I wrong for hoping he can reconnect with Keira Knightley on this one? [Variety]