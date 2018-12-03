3/12/2018
Jesse Eisenberg Doesn't Know If He'll Return As Lex Luthor
Justice League may have been a steaming pile of failure for Warner Bros., but not everything sucked about it. The film ended on a really high note, with the return of Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor as he takes the initial steps into forming his Injustice League. Surely they wouldn't ignore that storyline going forward, right?
Speaking with Variety while at SXSW to promote his documentary The World Before Your Feet, Eisenberg revealed that he doesn't know if he will be back as Luthor, whether it's in Man of Steel 2 or someplace else...
"I hope so. I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it."
I love it when actors as journalists if we can pull any strings to make something happen. No. No we can't.
It isn't clear where Luthor could resurface. I'd like to think he'd show up in Aquaman, perhaps to recruit someone like Black Manta to his side. And then again in Wonder Woman 2 in hopes of luring Cheetah to the team. To me this makes perfect logical sense, which means we'll probably see them do something completely different.
Eisenberg added that his role in Justice League, which we are pretty certain was shot early in Zack Snyder's time on the project, wasn't cut at all. "Actually, on the contrary, they added some stuff,", he said in response to a question about it.
I don't know what they could've added to what is a really brief cameo. Maybe he meant they added scenes to the whole movie, not just his scene?