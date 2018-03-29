3/29/2018
Jay Roach To Direct Michael Wolff's 'Fire And Fury' TV Series Adaptation
You can't turn on the cable news for even one second without "BREAKING NEWS" reporting on the latest scandal inside the White House. Hey, that's what happens when you elect a reality show host and con man to be the most powerful person in the world. With all of the leaks from the Trump Administration we have a pretty good idea how unhinged everything is, but Michael Wolff's best-selling book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House still gave us an unprecedented look at the chaos.
It was only a matter of time before Hollywood came calling, and now we know that Jay Roach will be directing the TV series adaptation of Wolff's incendiary novel. We first learned of the project right around the first year anniversary of Trump's inauguration. Roach was really the only guy who could do this, having previously directed political films Game Change, for which he won an Emmy, Recount, and All the Way. Remember when Roach was just the guy who did broad comedies like Austin Powers? That was a long time ago. Roach also was behind the camera for Bryan Cranston's Trumbo, which also had a political bent.
No network is involved just yet but you can bet HBO, who released all of Roach's other political movies, will be first on the list. [THR]