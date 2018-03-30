3/30/2018
James Wan And 'It' Producer To Adapt Stephen King's 'The Tommyknockers'
I was only a matter of time before James Wan found his way to Stephen King. The man behind The Conjuring, Saw, and other horror franchises is looking to bring King's The Tommyknockers to the big screen, joined by It producer Roy Lee.
Wan and Lee will be working alongside Larry Sanitsky, a producer on the 1993 TV series adaptation of The Tommyknockers. The sci-fi story, a rare one for King, follows a writer and her friend who unearth an alien spaceship that grants those exposed to it strange new abilities, although its influence becomes increasingly destructive.
Makes sense for The Tommyknockers to be next on somebody's list as it remains one of King's most popular books, even outselling It. Not that King is much a fan of his own work in this case. Wan is hoping to attract the attention of major studios and streaming services, and I expect there will be strong interest from both given the success of King projects on the big and small screen. [THR]