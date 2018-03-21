Jacob Tremblay Is One Of The 'Good Boys', Amy Poehler Enters 'Wine Country', John Cho Joins 'The Grudge'

Wonder and Room star Jacob Tremblay will finally show his bad side with Good Boys, a comedy that is being described as Superbad meets Sausage Party. Ooooh boy. Warning, Raunch Factor 11! The film hails from Bad Teacher writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky who will be making their directorial debut. Tremblay plays one of four 12-year-old boys who skip school and cause some trouble during a day-long adventure. [Variety]
Amy Poehler will produce, write, star, and make her directorial debut in Wine Country, a Netflix comedy that she has assembled a great group of funny ladies for. Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, and Ana Gasteyer will join Poehler in the film about a group of longtime friends on a weekend getaway to Napa for a 50th birthday celebration. And already they are having too much fun with this. Just look at the announcement video in which they may already have partaken of the grape.
Y'know, this reboot of The Grudge may actually be pretty good with Sam Raimi as a producer, Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) directing, and a cast that now includes John Cho. He joins the previously cast Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir in the film based on the J-horror franchise about a rage curse that spreads from victim to victim. Cho was recently seen in the breakout Sundance film, Search, due out later this year.