'Iron Fist' Actor Lewis Tan Confirms He's Shatterstar In 'Deadpool 2'

Recently I did my best to breakdown all of the X-Force members I could spot in the latest trailer for Deadpool 2. I think it was pretty thorough, but one thing I couldn't confirm was the actor seen portraying one of my favorite characters, Shatterstar. The futuristic, battle-hardened warrior from the planet Mojoworld was clearly there, and now the actor playing him has confirmed that's him underneath the silly headgear.
Iron Fist and Into the Badlands actor Lewis Tan took to Instagram to confirm he's playing Shatterstar...
This is pretty cool news. Tan was great in Iron Fist as the drunken protector Zhou Cheng, more than outshining star Finn Jones. I can see him kicking serious butt as Shatterstar, an intergalactic gladiatorial champion.
Tan is joined by other X-Force members Zazie Beetz as Domino, Terry Crews as Bedlam, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Pete Wisdom, Bill Skarsgard as Zeitgeist, and Shiori Kutsuna as Surge.
Deadpool 2 opens May 18th.