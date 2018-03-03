Indie Spirit Awards 2018: 'Get Out' Takes Best Picture And Best Director

If tonight's Independent Spirit Awards are anything to go by, the Oscars are going to be very good for Jordan Peele and. Peele's racially charged thriller-comedy has been the popular pick all year long, and tonight it won Best Feature at the Indie Spirits. Peele also won Best Director. Groundbreaking director Spike Lee made the presentation of Best Director award to Peele.Peele said during the Best Picture acceptance speech that capped the night.Frances McDormand won Best Actress for, just as she's expected to do at the Oscars. Her co-star Sam Rockwell also won for Best Supporting Actor, which he is also expected to repeat tomorrow.Luca Gudagnino's Call Me By Your Name was well represented, with young star Timothee Chalamet winning Best Actor, and Sayombhu Mukdeeprom taking the award for Best Cinematography.Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominatedwon for Best Screenplay, while real-life couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon won Best First Screenplay for their sleeper hit comedy,, about their complicated courtship.The full list of winners is below:BEST FEATURE(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)WINNER:Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan PeeleBEST FIRST FEATURE(Award given to the director and producer.)WINNER:Director: Matt SpicerProducers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor WhiteJOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.(Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)WINNER:Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez EsparzaProducers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández SantosBEST DIRECTORWINNER: Jordan PeeleBEST SCREENPLAYWINNER: Greta GerwigBEST FIRST SCREENPLAYWINNER: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail NanjianiBEST CINEMATOGRAPHYWINNER: Sayombhu MukdeepromBEST EDITINGWINNER: Tatiana S. RiegelBEST FEMALE LEADWINNER: Frances McDormandBEST MALE LEADWINNER: Timothée ChalametBEST SUPPORTING FEMALEWINNER: Allison JanneyBEST SUPPORTING MALEWINNER: Sam RockwellROBERT ALTMAN AWARD(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)Director: Dee ReesCasting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley IngramEnsemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey MulliganBEST DOCUMENTARY(Award given to the director and producer.)WINNER:Directors: Agnés Varda, JRProducer: Rosalie VardaBEST INTERNATIONAL FILM(Award given to the director.)WINNER:ChileDirector: Sebastián LelioBONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.WINNER: Chloé ZhaoJEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.WINNER: Jonathan OlshefskiDirector ofKIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.WINNER: Justin ChonDirector ofPIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin KimBen LeClairSummer Shelton