'House Of Cards' Season 6 Teaser: Robin Wright Is Just Getting Started

Whenreturns for its sixth and final season there will be somebody new occupying the Oval Office. Well, "new" in that it won't be Kevin Spacey's manipulative and murderous Frank Underwood, after the actor was ousted when sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. Fortunately, the end of season 5 gave producers the perfect opportunity to change focus to Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, and now we're getting our first look at her as the POTUS. Hail to the Chief."We're just getting started", Claire says confidently from behind the big desk in Netflix's brief teaser for the series' return. It remains unclear how exactly they will write Frank out of the show, though. The last season ended with her taking over as President, but refusing to pardon Frank for all of his crimes. Some delicious irony would be if he were shoved in front of a Metro train.I suspect they will let the mystery of his demise linger for a while. New additions to the show include Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, with Michael Kelly Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Cody Fern, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver returning.season 6 kicks off his fall.