'Hotel Transylvania 3' Trailer: Drac's Summer Vacation Is A Summer Trap

Even Dracula needs a vacation, and in, Drac (Adam Sandler) makes his a summer cruise. At night, of course. The third chapter in the box office heavyweight franchise finds Drac lonely and swiping through monster Tinder, until his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) convinces him to take a vacation from planning everyone else's vacation.Aboard a monsters-only luxury liner, Drac falls in love with a descendant of Van Helsing who has a secret plot to destroy them all. Should make for awkward dinner conversation. Kevin James, Andy Samberg, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Mel Brooks, and Molly Shannon all return, with Kathryn Hahn joining as Drac's monster-hating love interest. Here's the synopsis:The first two movies have earned over $900M combined, however they typically arrive closer to Halloween. We'll have to see if the summer release date on July 13th was a good idea or not.