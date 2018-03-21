3/21/2018
'Hotel Transylvania 3' Trailer: Drac's Summer Vacation Is A Summer Trap
Even Dracula needs a vacation, and in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Drac (Adam Sandler) makes his a summer cruise. At night, of course. The third chapter in the box office heavyweight franchise finds Drac lonely and swiping through monster Tinder, until his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) convinces him to take a vacation from planning everyone else's vacation.
Aboard a monsters-only luxury liner, Drac falls in love with a descendant of Van Helsing who has a secret plot to destroy them all. Should make for awkward dinner conversation. Kevin James, Andy Samberg, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Mel Brooks, and Molly Shannon all return, with Kathryn Hahn joining as Drac's monster-hating love interest. Here's the synopsis:
In Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.
The first two movies have earned over $900M combined, however they typically arrive closer to Halloween. We'll have to see if the summer release date on July 13th was a good idea or not.