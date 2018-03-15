'Happy Anniversary' Trailer: Noël Wells And Ben Schwartz Aren't So Happy In Netflix's Comedy

2017 turned out to be a revelatory year for comedienne and actress Noël Wells. Her scene-stealing moments were a highlight in, and later in the year she delivered her impressive directorial debut,. Now she's back in a new comedy,, that will hopefully make the best use of her talents. Then again it's a Netflix movie so probably not.Wells stars alongside Ben Schwartz in the film written and directed by Jared Stern, best known for penning last year's. It's a semi-autobiographical story for him, centering on a couple who are celebrating their three-year anniversary at a time when neither is particularly happy in the relationship. The film co-stars Annie Potts and Joe Pantoliano.Celebrate withwhen it hits Netflix on March 30th.