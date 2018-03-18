3/18/2018
Giveaway: Enter To Win 'Pitch Perfect 3' On Blu-Ray!
Last call, Pitches! We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win Pitch Perfect 3 on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital!
SYNOPSIS: Now graduated from college, the fabulous Bellas of Barden University are back for one last call in Pitch Perfect 3. Beca, Fat Amy and the rest of the Bellas are off to face a post a cappella champion world in the high-spirited closing act to the franchise that sparked a worldwide phenomenon. Pitch Perfect 3 arrives on Digital on March 6, 2018 and Blu-ray™, DVD, On Demand and and via the all-new digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on March 20, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Filled with all-new musical performances, a hilarious gag reel, never-before-seen deleted footage and more, the exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features make Pitch Perfect 3 a must-own film.
For a chance to win, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, March 20th and notified by email. Good luck!
Pitch Perfect 3 will be available on Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital on March 20th!
a Rafflecopter giveaway