Gina Rodriguez To Play Carmen Sandiego In Netflix's Live-Action Film

Where in the world is Jane the Virgin and Annihilation star Gina Rodriguez? She'll be at Netflix for a while playing the fedora-wearing thief Carmen Sandiego in a pair of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego projects. Last year she was confirmed to be voicing the character in an animated series for Netflix, and now she's agreed to star as her in a live-action movie.
The film is being seen as an "extension" of the Carmen Sandiego brand but will be a standalone story. The animated show is an origin story while the film will presumably follow the globe-hopping villain's latter capers. Whatever the case, Rodriguez is more than ready for the role, tweeting last year...
Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego became a smash hit in 1985 as an educational video game for kids. That spawned a multimedia franchise including books, TV shows, and PBS game shows. No writer or director is attached to the film yet. [Deadline]I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. 🙌🏽😍🦄 https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017