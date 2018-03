Gina Rodriguez To Play Carmen Sandiego In Netflix's Live-Action Film

I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. 🙌🏽😍🦄 https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3 April 15, 2017

Where in the world isandstar Gina Rodriguez? She'll be at Netflix for a while playing the fedora-wearing thief Carmen Sandiego in a pair ofprojects. Last year she was confirmed to be voicing the character in an animated series for Netflix, and now she's agreed to star as her in a live-action movie.The film is being seen as an "extension" of the Carmen Sandiego brand but will be a standalone story. The animated show is an origin story while the film will presumably follow the globe-hopping villain's latter capers. Whatever the case, Rodriguez is more than ready for the role, tweeting last year...Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego became a smash hit in 1985 as an educational video game for kids. That spawned a multimedia franchise including books, TV shows, and PBS game shows. No writer or director is attached to the film yet. [ Deadline