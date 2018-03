Following in the Footsteps of the 'Sex and the City' Movies, HBO Classic 'The Sopranos' Is Getting Its Own Prequel Film

It's now been more than a decade since the HBO hitended its sixth season and the series as a whole in June 2007, but good things come to those who wait: Show creator David Chase has announced a prequel film,, according to Dateline Yes, that means youwhat happens onafter that cut to black finale, and of course, the death of star James Gandolfini in 2013 means a sequel of any kind would have required the recasting of Tony Soprano. So instead, Chase says the prequel film will be set in the 1960s, specifically during the 1967 Newark riots.Historically, the race riots in July 1967 were sparked when a black man was arrested and beaten by two police officers, leading to nearly a week of violence in the streets, but there aren't that many details available yet about whether the film will directly touch on those events or will be a larger story involving Italian organized crime and the black community of Newark.This is what Dateline has so far, from reporter Mike Fleming Jr.:The film will be another in the line of HBO series getting their own feature-length spinoffs, like those two shamefully badmovies. We'll report more aboutas information becomes available -- especially when a director is attached to the project. Any guesses?