3/01/2018
First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Too Old To Die Young' With Miles Teller & Jena Malone
Given the lukewarm response and icy box office for Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon, heck, the icy box office for all of his movies basically, it may be a while before we see spy flick The Avenging Silence. Refn has instead settled himself for a run on the small screen directing Amazon's Too Old To Die Young, a series that has been described as being in the vein of his gritty Pusher trilogy. With a superb cast led by Miles Teller, Jena Malone, John Hawkes, Nell Tiger Free, Babs Olusanmokun, and Callie Hernandez, we're finally getting a look at what Refn's streaming venture has to offer.
The series is co-written by Refn and crime novelist/comics writer Ed Brubaker, centering on "a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers."
This could still be a ways off. While these images would suggest an arrival some time this year, we may not actually see it until 2019. [IndieWire]