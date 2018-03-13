3/13/2018
Finally Nicolas Cage Will Get To Be Superman!
I haven't been paying a ton of attention to Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (other than this trailer), but this casting is so perfect that I may have to. Twenty years ago Nicolas Cage was cast as Superman (I know!!!) in Tim Burton's canned Superman Lives, never getting his chance to actually be the Man of Steel on the big screen. Well now he's going to get his chance, albeit in animated form.
Cage has been set to voice Superman in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, and it all comes full circle. He joins the animated series' original voice cast in the roles of Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire, plus celebrity cameos Kristen Bell as Jade Wilson, Will Arnett as Slade Wilson, James Corden as Balloon Man, singers Halsey and Lily Yachty as Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. The film finds the team looking to get a movie made about them, since all of the other DC heroes already have one.
I think now we can say that Cage's career has reached its peak. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies opens July 27th. [USAToday]