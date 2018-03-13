'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Trailer: Johnny Depp Is The Darkest Of Evils

You never know how good you've got it until it's gone. Whenthem arrived it served as a reminder of how special J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World truly was, retaining the magic of the earlier movies better than we could have hoped from a prequel. Now it's time to ready our wands and prepare for another adventure with magizoologist Newt Scamander in, a film that ties into some key events in Harry Potter lore.Eddie Redmayne is back as Scamander, who journeys to Paris to aid a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in his mission to capture the escaped villain, Gellert Grindelwald. While there has been some controversy surrounding the casting of Johnny Depp as the dark wizard, it remains to be seen if it will have any impact at the box office. Something tells me it won't. If it makes you feel any better just imagine that Depp is a really bad guy getting his comeuppance at the hands of powerful mages.The new trailer walks us right through the doors of Hogwarts, in itself very cool, and reintroduces us to characters played by Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Carmen Ejogo, and Zoe Kravitz. Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jessica Williams, and Brontis Jodorowsky are just a few of the new additions. Here's the synopsis:Directed by David Yates,opens November 16th.