3/20/2018
Elisabeth Moss Enters Mob Drama 'The Kitchen' With Melissa McCarthy And Tiffany Haddish
How's this for a trio? Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish...and Elisabeth Moss! It's happening, as THR reports Moss has joined the duo for The Kitchen, the upcoming mob drama based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series.
Despite the casting, this isn't going to be a comedy, and if you've read the source material you'll know why. Set in 1970s Hell Kitchen, the story follows the wives of Irish mobsters who take over for their husbands when they are rounded up in an FBI sweep. Moss will play the timid wife of an abusive husband who eventually falls in love with he violence of the criminal underworld. *gulp*
Directed by Straight Outta Compton's Andrea Berloff, The Kitchen opens September 20th 2019.