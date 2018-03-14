'Eighth Grade' Trailer: Bo Burnham's School Comedy Moves To The Head Of The Class

Comedian Bo Burnham has been making people laugh for years, whether it's true his popular YouTube channel or through his work with Judd Apatow. He even had a brief appearance inlast year as, wait for it, a standup comedian. But he's not exactly a name being talked about around the water cooler, although that may be changing soon thanks to his directorial debut,. The teen comedy received some of the best reviews at Sundance a couple of months ago, and A24, who swooped in to pick up the rights fairly quickly, have released the first trailer.Us awkward folks who struggled through middle school but found our voices in high school, rejoice. This film is for us. Elsie Fisher gives what many are calling a breakthrough performance as 13-year-old Kayla, a shy middle schooler who decides to end her eighth grade year on a high note before embarking for high school. Here's a synopsis:It's easy to see why A24 wanted this one. I can see them trying to position this as astyle indie favorite. Also starring Josh Hamilton and Emily Robinson,opens July 13th.