3/26/2018
Donald Glover's 'Deadpool' Series At FX Is Already Dead
Fox was hoping to combine the forces of its hottest property, Deadpool, with Donald Glover, the star of its hottest series, Atlanta, in a new animated series announced one year ago. The potential in such a combination was obvious, the most popular Marvel character and one of the most popular, and award-winning actors around. But all the good intentions in the world mean little when nobody can agree on anything, and that's why that Deadpool series is now dead.
Deadline reports that "creative differences" are the cause for FX cancelling the 10-episode, adult-themed Deadpool series. The series would have been led by Donald and his writer brother, Stephen Glover. A statement from the network is quick to state that all is good between them and Marvel...
“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”
I'd like to have been a fly on the wall during those creative sessions. Seriously, Deadpool is a far-out character (I remember an issue of the comic where he called everything "doorknobs.") with potential to be weird in multiple genres and formats, so what the heck could Glover have come up with that spooked the execs? Or maybe FX was looking to enforce too much editorial oversight? Whatever, maybe this project can happen somewhere else but for now it's looking pretty dead.