Donald Glover Drops Diss Script On Marvel After 'Deadpool' Project's Cancellation

When projects fall through in a less than amicable manner, sometimes both sides take the high road. Other times they let the sour grapes trickle out over the course of months or even years. A couple of days ago we learned that Donald Glover's Deadpool animated series, which had been ordered straight to series by FX, had been canned due to "creative differences". We all know that term is a catch-all for a variety of things, but there was no reason to expect an airing of grievances. At least, not in the manner Glover decided to air them.
Glover hit Twitter last night and dropped a multi-page Deadpool script, titled "Finale", that is basically one petty jab at Marvel after another. The only direct comment Glover made about the situation was in this tweet...
As for the script, it's super timely, hitting on Facebook, the last white African rhino, Black Panther, Beyonce, racism, and more. But the target is clearly Marvel execs, with Glover voicing his beef over the cancellation through Deadpool's wacky exposition...for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool.— donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018
Clearly Glover wrote this in haste and in anger, but even so it's obvious that his take on Deadpool would have been unlike any other, kinda like if the antihero passed through an episode of The Boondocks. Shit that sounds awesome. Oh well.