3/19/2018
Disney's Live-Action 'Lady And The Tramp' Lands 'Lego Ninjago' Director
Disney has become such a dominant force that they no longer need to worry about releasing their movies too close to other studios' big projects, they need to worry about crowding themselves out. Good thing they've got that subscription streaming service launching next year, and now one of their upcoming live-action adaptations is heading there rather than theaters.
THR reports that Charlie Bean, director of The Lego Ninjago Movie, will get behind the camera for Lady and the Tramp. The film will be penned by Andrew Bujalski, yep the guy behind Computer Chess and fitness comedy Results, and will be a live-action/CGI hybrid. The original 1955 film is best known for a particular scene in which street-wise mongrel Tramp shares a plate of spaghetti with Lady, an upper-class Cocker Spaniel. The two suck down noodles before accidentally sucking face. Awwwww.
I'd say this is another big get for Disney's subscription service, but it's not like they had to fight for it or anything. They can put all of the huge movies and TV series they want on this thing, and probably will.