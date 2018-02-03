3/02/2018
Disney Reveals 7 New Marvel Release Dates Through 2022
Disney ain't playin' around, as we saw yesterday when they shocked everybody by moving up Avengers: Infinity War a full week. Now they're laying the groundwork for Marvel's future beyond Avengers 4 by revealing seven new Marvel release dates. That's just a small part of the whopping schedule they've set forth that includes their live-action and animated slates.
Here is the full slate, which stretches all the way to 2023:
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR previously dated 5/4/18 moves to 4/27/18
DISNEY’S CHRISTOPHER ROBIN is final title of previous UNTITLED CHRISTOPHER ROBIN PROJECT – previously announced date of 8/3/18 is unchanged
MULAN previously dated on 11/2/18 moves to 3/27/20
UNTITLED DISNEYTOON STUDIOS previously dated on 4/12/19 is now removed from schedule
PENGUINS (DISNEYNATURE) now dated on 4/19/19
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 10/4/19
NICOLE previously dated on 11/8/19 is now removed from schedule
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 11/8/19
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 2/14/20
UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION previously dated on 3/13/20 moves to 3/6/20
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION previously dated on 4/3/20 moves to 5/29/20
UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated 8/7/20 moves to 7/31/20
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 10/9/20
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 12/23/20
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 2/12/21
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 5/7/21
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 5/28/21
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 7/9/21
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 7/30/21
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 10/8/21
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 11/5/21
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 12/22/21
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 2/18/22
UNTITLED PIXAR now dated on 3/18/22
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 5/6/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 5/27/22
UNTITLED PIXAR now dated on 6/17/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 7/8/22
UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 7/29/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 10/7/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 11/4/22
UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION now dated on 11/23/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 12/16/22
UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 2/17/23
Remember, that DOESN'T include Star Wars. Geezus, they own everything, don't they?
My interest here is really with the Marvel dates, so let's do a little bit of speculation. We can assume Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of those, probably on May 1st 2020. Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel sequels are probably in there, too, and maybe the Black Widow movie that's in development. We can expect at least one to be an Avengers film, and that still leaves one slot open for something new. Too much to hope it's a Mighty Avengers movie with Black Panther as the team leader? Hope it's nothing as dull as Ant-Man & the Wasp 2.
A couple of other dates of note. The live-action Mulan film has been moved to March 27th 2020, a big move from its original November 2018 date. And the Anna Kendrick/Bill Hader holiday comedy Nicole has been kicked from the schedule completely, probably because it will go to Disney's streaming service.