Disney Reveals 7 New Marvel Release Dates Through 2022

Disney ain't playin' around, as we saw yesterday when they shocked everybody by moving upa full week. Now they're laying the groundwork for Marvel's future beyondby revealing seven new Marvel release dates. That's just a small part of the whopping schedule they've set forth that includes their live-action and animated slates.Here is the full slate, which stretches all the way to 2023:AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR previously dated 5/4/18 moves to 4/27/18DISNEY’S CHRISTOPHER ROBIN is final title of previous UNTITLED CHRISTOPHER ROBIN PROJECT – previously announced date of 8/3/18 is unchangedMULAN previously dated on 11/2/18 moves to 3/27/20UNTITLED DISNEYTOON STUDIOS previously dated on 4/12/19 is now removed from schedulePENGUINS (DISNEYNATURE) now dated on 4/19/19UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 10/4/19NICOLE previously dated on 11/8/19 is now removed from scheduleUNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 11/8/19UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 2/14/20UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION previously dated on 3/13/20 moves to 3/6/20UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION previously dated on 4/3/20 moves to 5/29/20UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated 8/7/20 moves to 7/31/20UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 10/9/20UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 12/23/20UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 2/12/21UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 5/7/21UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 5/28/21UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 7/9/21UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 7/30/21UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated 10/8/21UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 11/5/21UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 12/22/21UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 2/18/22UNTITLED PIXAR now dated on 3/18/22UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 5/6/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 5/27/22UNTITLED PIXAR now dated on 6/17/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 7/8/22UNTITLED MARVEL now dated on 7/29/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 10/7/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 11/4/22UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION now dated on 11/23/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 12/16/22UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 2/17/23Remember, that DOESN'T include Star Wars. Geezus, they own everything, don't they?My interest here is really with the Marvel dates, so let's do a little bit of speculation. We can assumeis one of those, probably on May 1st 2020., andsequels are probably in there, too, and maybe the Black Widow movie that's in development. We can expect at least one to be anfilm, and that still leaves one slot open for something new. Too much to hope it's a Mighty Avengers movie with Black Panther as the team leader? Hope it's nothing as dull asA couple of other dates of note. The live-actionfilm has been moved to March 27th 2020, a big move from its original November 2018 date. And the Anna Kendrick/Bill Hader holiday comedyhas been kicked from the schedule completely, probably because it will go to Disney's streaming service.