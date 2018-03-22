'Deadpool 2' Trailer: Deadpool Gets Some X-Backup

We've known from the beginning thatwould introduce us to X-Force, or at least some version of it. While us purists hoped it would be closer to one of the teams seen in the comics, the latest trailer formally introduces the big screen version of the squad, and it's a little weird.Josh Brolin's Cable really takes charge here, and we finally get a look at how deep the beef between he and Deadpool goes. Cable arrives, blows up Wade's spot, and sets out to kill a super-powered kid (Julian Dennison) for unknown reasons. My guesses? The kid may grow up to be the future version of Apocalypse, which would be a comic book-accurate storyline if that's what they go with. Since Cable is too tough to tackle on his own, Deadpool establishes X-Force ("Isn't that a little derivative?") and it includes Zazie Beetz as Domino, who apparently isn't on Cable's side, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as a purple-haired electric character who might be Surge, and Terry Crews as...G.W. Bridge? No idea.There are some great moments here, from Deadpool screwing around on Professor X's wheelchair to Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and her "pity d*ck" joke. This may turn out to be better than the last movie. Kinda surprised they ended on a TJ Miller scene, though.opens May 18th.