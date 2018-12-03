3/12/2018
'Deadpool 2' Test Screenings Reportedly Flop, Reshoots Currently Underway
Reshoots aren't that big of a deal. I know they've become an indicator of problems with a film, but seriously most major productions have reshoots factored into the equation. It's natural. That said, sometimes there is more to the story, and Deadpool 2 may be one of those situations.
Josh Brolin, who is playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, recently confirmed to EW that reshoots on the latter are taking place in Vancouver. Not a big deal, except that the film's release date was moved up and that could make for a close call. So what could have Fox pressing the issue like this?
Turns out, at least according to some who were in attendance (via ScreenGeek), the test screenings for Deadpool 2 did not go well. Fox was reportedly shocked at the reaction, which has attendees criticizing the plot and the usage of certain characters, comparing it to Alien 3 as far as disasters go. That could have encouraged them to move forward on the reshoots despite moving the release date up to May 18th.
Now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Reshoots aren't a big deal, and test screenings are inconclusive. DC Films has a pretty good track record with test screenings and we know how things panned out, right?