'Deadpool 2' Test Screenings Reportedly Flop, Reshoots Currently Underway

Reshoots aren't that big of a deal. I know they've become an indicator of problems with a film, but seriously most major productions have reshoots factored into the equation. It's natural. That said, sometimes there is more to the story, and Deadpool 2 may be one of those situations.Josh Brolin, who is playing Thanos inand Cable in, recently confirmed to EW that reshoots on the latter are taking place in Vancouver. Not a big deal, except that the film's release date was moved up and that could make for a close call. So what could have Fox pressing the issue like this?Turns out, at least according to some who were in attendance (via ScreenGeek ), the test screenings fordid not go well. Fox was reportedly shocked at the reaction, which has attendees criticizing the plot and the usage of certain characters, comparing it toas far as disasters go. That could have encouraged them to move forward on the reshoots despite moving the release date up to May 18th.Now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Reshoots aren't a big deal, and test screenings are inconclusive. DC Films has a pretty good track record with test screenings and we know how things panned out, right?