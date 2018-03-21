3/21/2018
'Deadpool 2' Has A "Secret Cameo", Could It Be Wolverine?
You can't believe everything you read, and recent reports that Deadpool 2 was testing poorly and undergoing reshoots turned out to be one giant dud of a chimichanga. Turns out things are going quite well, so much so that Fox has used part of those recent reshoots to add a little something extra for fans.
According to THR, the reshoots lasted only for six days, which is fewer than they had on Deadpool. Part of them included two hours shot in Los Angeles to add a "secret cameo".
Ohhhh really? Secret cameo, you say? The obvious speculation is that it will be Hugh Jackman so Wolverine can get some revenge for all the jokes he was the butt of in the last movie. First of all, I don't know if Jackman would do it now that he's finally given up the role. Nor do we know if he or Fox wants to tarnish the beautiful conclusion Logan provided for the character. Honestly, it could be anybody from the X-Men franchise. Don't tell me you wouldn't freak out if Olivia Munn's Psylocke showed up, or Tye Sheridan's Cyclops. I know I would. As long as it's not Stan Lee.
The report also adds that the test scores from audiences was higher than Deadpool's, which we should take with a grain of salt because those numbers are coming from Fox.
Deadpool 2 opens May 18th.