DC Readers: Win ROE Passes For Steven Soderbergh's 'Unsane'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win an Admit-Two ROE (Run of Engagement) pass to Steven Soderbergh's thrillerstarring Claire Foy!SYNOPSIS:The passes are valid Monday-Thursday at any Regal Theater in the Washington, DC area. If you'd like a chance to win, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name, mailing address, and favorite Steven Soderbergh movie. Be sure to title it "Unsane ROE". Winners will be selected Sunday, March 25th and contacted by email. Good luck!opens in theaters today, Friday, March 23.