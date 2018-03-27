DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Blockers'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the new comedy, starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 3rd at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 30th and notified by email. Good luck!opens on April 6th.