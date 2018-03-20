3/20/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Ready Player One'
Are you ready to journey into the OASIS? We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. The film is based on Ernest Cline's beloved novel and stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Mark Rylance, Ben Mendelsohn, and more.
SYNOPSIS: From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.
The screening takes place on Monday, March 26th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Thursday, March 22nd and contacted by email. Good luck!
Ready Player One opens March 30th.
