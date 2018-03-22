3/22/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'I Feel Pretty' Starring Amy Schumer
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of I Feel Pretty, the new feel-good comedy starring Amy Schumer.
SYNOPSIS: In I FEEL PRETTY an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 27th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the STX ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive at the theater early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
I Feel Pretty opens April 20th.