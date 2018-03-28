3/28/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'A Quiet Place'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of horror A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.
SYNOPSIS: In the modern horror thriller A QUIET PLACE, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.
The screening takes place on Monday, April 2nd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You'll want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
A Quiet Place opens April 6th.