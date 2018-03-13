3/13/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Love, Simon'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Love, Simon, directed by Greg Berlanti. The film is based on the acclaimed novel and stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, and Alexandra Shipp.
SYNOPSIS: Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 14th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. To attend simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass to the event. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. We suggest arriving early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Love, Simon opens March 16th.