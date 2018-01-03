3/01/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Gringo' Starring David Oyelowo And Charlize Theron
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Gringo. The action-comedy stars David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton, Amanda Seyfried, and Sharlto Copley.
SYNOPSIS: An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of back-stabbing business colleagues back home , local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth — or two steps ahead?
The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 7th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the STX ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass for the event. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Gringo opens March 9th.