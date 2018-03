Dakota Johnson And Zazie Beetz Join Annapurna's Untitled Thriller With Armie Hammer

It's going to bemeetsmeetsin Annapurna's upcoming untitled thriller. THR reports Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz will join Armie Hammer in the film penned and directed by Babak Anvari, who made a splash withThere aren't a ton of details on the film but the plot is said to follow a New Orleans bartender (Hammer) whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events transpire when he picks up a phone left behind at his bar. Johnson and Beetz's characters are still unknown at this point.This is shaping up to be a major project for Annapurna who have fast-tracked it for release on March 29th 2019.