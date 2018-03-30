3/30/2018
Colin Trevorrow Returning To Direct 'Jurassic World 3'
Jurassic World 3 has a director, same as the first director. After directing Jurassic World then passing the reins over to J.A. Bayona for this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Colin Trevorrow is coming back to pick up the franchise's third film.
Producer Steven Spielberg confirmed the news to EW and it's not a complete surprise. Trevorrow, who has conceived the story for both movies so far, originally envisioned a three-movie arc. And he probably would have directed Fallen Kingdom if he wasn't busy on The Book of Henry.
Trevorrow will be working with writer Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) to build the story, which presumably will bring back stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11th 2021.