Colin Trevorrow Returning To Direct 'Jurassic World 3'

has a director, same as the first director. After directingthen passing the reins over to J.A. Bayona for this summer's, Colin Trevorrow is coming back to pick up the franchise's third film.Producer Steven Spielberg confirmed the news to EW and it's not a complete surprise. Trevorrow, who has conceived the story for both movies so far, originally envisioned a three-movie arc. And he probably would have directedif he wasn't busy onTrevorrow will be working with writer Emily Carmichael () to build the story, which presumably will bring back stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.opens June 11th 2021.