'Christopher Robin' Trailer: Winnie The Pooh Gets The Live-Action Treatment

We've only just said, and already it's time to say hello again. Disney has revealed the first poster and trailer for, which introduces the beloved Winnie the Pooh into their stable of live-action remakes.I say introduced partially because we've heard so little about this film compared to Disney's others. That's surprising given the talent involved. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown-up Christopher Robin, the young boy who played in the 100 Acre Wood with Pooh and his friends. Now an adult, he's lost his sense of imagination and adventure, so Pooh rounds up the gang and pays Christopher a visit.With Marc Forster () directing, there's also a lot of talent voicing the many Pooh characters we've come to know and love. Jim Cummings voices Pooh, with Chris O'Dowd as Tigger, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Sophie Okenedo as Kanga, and Toby Jones as the wise ol' Owl. Hayley Atwell plays Christopher Robin's wife.This looks delightful, and so does Pooh who resembles the actual teddy bear that inspired the character to begin with. I'm curious to see if the same applies to his friends, or if they look more like their animated counterparts.opens August 3rd.