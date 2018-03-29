Chaos Reigns In The New Trailer For 'Westworld' Season 2

Chaos reigns in the first official trailer for HBO's second season of, and that's no surprise considering how things left off at the start of the host rebellion. Set to a creepy rendition of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box", this teaser leaves little to the imagination. There's bloodshed and death literally everywhere, as the robotic hosts destroy anything in their path to survival.Most of the story beats are touched up; we get a small glimpse of Shogun World, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) warns about a "reckoning" that has finally arrived, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is struggling with what he truly is, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is on a quest of her own outside of Westworld, and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) just wants to burn it all to the ground. This season's major secret is about a mysterious door, which I guess will be the equivalent to last season's maze.I didn't get intountil late, but now it's one of the shows I'm anticipating most. Fortunately it arrives soon on Sunday, April 22nd.