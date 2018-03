Bruce Willis Is Going To Check On 'Die Hard 6', See If It's Still Happening

Bruce Willis is making the press rounds to promote hisreboot, a film that may have you wishing for the actor'sheyday. Well, those days are never coming back; you know this is you suffered through, but the long-developingis apparently still happening. Or at least Willis is going to check and make sure that it is.Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , Willis revealed that he's about to go and take a look at the sequel's script. He said..."I’m about to wing out to California to start to see what the script looks like. So yeah, I think so, yeah."How promising does that sound? The film has been in the works for years with Len Wiseman attached to direct. The story looks to be both a prequel and a sequel , possibly based on thegraphic novel, which takes place mostly in the 1970s as we follow a young John McClane in becoming "a Die Hard kinda guy." Ugh. The other part of the story would take place in the present as McClane investigates a case tied to his rookie year, which would give Willis something to do to earn his paycheck.