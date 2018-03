Box Office: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Rockets To #1 With $151M Worldwide

1. review )- $28MIt was inevitable that SOMETHING would knockoff its perch, and that credit goes to. The Del Toro-less sequel stars John Boyega as the son of Idris Elba's character from the first movie, and it opened with $28M domestic which is only $9M shy of its predecessor. That's not too bad, and considering the $151M worldwide haul I'd call this a mild success. With a budget hovering around $150M the film still needs to leg it out for a while to truly be called a hit, but the prospect of that happening is better now than it was a couple of days ago. The reviews by critics have been middle of the road while audiences seemed to like it well enough. Who knows? Maybe John Boyega has a new franchise to call his own?2.$16.6M/$630.9MHoly crap,is now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time domestically. Think about that. At $630M it has also surpassed's $619M and$623M. The film now has $1.23B worldwide which I think is more than Marvel could have ever imagined.3.- $13.8M/$38.3M4. review )- $10.6MI'm one of the few who apparently remembers 2011'squite fondly, but even I have a hard time justifying the need for. The original film opened with $25M and managed nearly $200M worldwide. Seven years later and the sequel opened with $10.6M domestic and barely a blip overseas. The reviews have been horrible (including from me) and the attempt to tell a Sherlock Holmes mystery in place of following the characters we liked the first time was a huge mistake. With Johnny Depp playing the titular detective can we count this as another flop for him? Let's do that.5.- $10.4M/$41.7MThe rebootedwith Alicia Vikander isn't exactly holding on for dear life in week two, slipping 56% for just $10.4M. At $41M domestic those numbers aren't too great; fortunately thanks to $170M overseas it sits at $211M worldwide. Not awesome, but when all is said and done it should surpass the totals of both Angelina Jolie flicks.6.- $8M/$73.8M7.- $7.8M/$23.6MWell, I hoped for an extended run for Greg Berlanti's terrific, and that might be happening. The Nick Robinson-led gay teen comedy fell just 33% and now sits at $23M after two weeks. I'm expecting it to stick around for a while despite the glut of blockbusters due to the strong reviews and genuinely great material. Let's hope.8.- $5MThe second of two faith-based movies in the top 10,opened with a solid $5M but was likely cannibalized by the second week momentum of9.- $4.16M/$60.8M10. review )- $4.11MThe latest entry in the "sick teen romance drama" is, starring Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in a remake of the 2006 film that nobody in American saw. Trust me, the Japanese version is better. Anyway, it's also very similar to last year's, and stars Bella Thorne as a girl with a rare disease that keeps her out of the sunlight. Fortunately, Schwarzenegger is just the right shade of hot to keep her comfy and protected. The film opened with just $4.1M and will be out of sight, out of mind fairly quickly.