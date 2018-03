Box Office: 'Black Panther' Nears $900M Worldwide, 'Red Sparrow' Edges Out 'Death Wish'

1.- $65.7M/$501.1MIn its third week of release,has scored a record-breaking $65M. That's just incredible, especially for a film that has had such incredibly high numbers each week. The film dropped only 41%, and now has $501M domestically and $897M worldwide.2. review )- $17MLet's make it clear; Jennifer Lawrence is the only reason anybody showed up to see. The 2 1/2 hour, R-rated spy thriller debuted with $17M, and scored another $26M overseas for $43M. That's not awesome but it would have been worse with another actress in the lead role, and Fox is likely happy to see so much of the $69M production budget eaten into. I don't expect this will move the needle for mature, female-led espionage flicks, the same waydidn't last year, but I think if Hollywood pays attention they'll find a market out there that's waiting to be served. It may not be big, but it's out there.3. review )- $13MConsidering the downright awful timing, it's surprising Eli Roth'sremake managed a halfway decent $13M. The film stars Bruce Willis in the role Charles Bronson made famous, as a regular guy who turns murderous vigilante when his wife and daughter are viciously attacked. The violent, gun-glorifying film has been punted up and down the schedule and honestly, with the frequency of mass shootings in this country there was never going to be a good time for a movie about a white guy gunning down those he doesn't care for. Still, these numbers aren't bad and that probably has to do with Willis' enduring popularity in action flicks, even though most of his filmography lately are straight-to-VOD efforts.4.- $10.7M/$33.5MThe hilariouspassed Go and collected $10.7M, falling only 37% in the process. That's not bad at all, and the film's success is all the more reason why Warner Bros. put directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein on their upcoming Flash movie.5.- $10M/$84MI must be missing something but isactually good? The live-action/animated hybrid with James Corden voicing the trouble-making bunny fell only 21% and now has $101M worldwide.6.- $5.6M/$20.6MI don't know if people are just waiting for it to hit Netflix, but $20M after two weeks is too low for what may be the best sci-fi movie to hit this year.is worth the time and money so go check it out.7.- $4.5M/$393.2M8.- $3.3M/$95.5M9.- $2.6M/$164.6M10.- $1.5M/$5.2M