'Borg Vs. McEnroe' U.S. Trailer: Shia LaBeouf Serves Up A Comeback Performance?

not enough big screen tennis action for you? Then maybewill satisfy those court cravings with a drama detailing one of tennis' most heated rivalries. Shia LaBeouf stars as the fiery John McEnroe with Swedish star Sverrir Gudnason as Bjorn Bjorg, who were constantly battling for the mantle of #1 men's tennis player throughout the 1970s and into the '80s.The film is directed by Janus Metz Pederson and made its premiere last year at TIFF, earning some high marks for LaBeouf as a potential comeback vehicle. He knows a thing or two about being a bad boy of his profession, but what he really needs right now is a film to remind people how good of an actor he can be when not pulling publicity stunts fueled by his personal demons. This looks like it could be his best, possibly last, chance to do so. Here's the synopsis:BORG VS. MCENROE tells the story of the epic rivalry between Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg (Gudnason) and his greatest adversary, the brash American John McEnroe (LaBeouf), which came to a head during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships.Borg vs. McEnroe hits theaters and VOD on April 13th.